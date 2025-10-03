Chennai Citizen Connect: Patched only months ago, Aminjikarai’s Venkatachalapathy Street back in disrepair

CHENNAI: Venkatachalapathy Street in Aminjikarai, a narrow but important road branching from Harrington Road, is once again riddled with potholes and stagnant water despite having undergone patchwork repairs only a few months ago.

Residents and commuters say the recurring state of disrepair shows how little permanent attention is given to the road, even though it connects several key neighbourhoods.

The stretch serves as a vital connector, linking commuters to Nelson Manickam Road and further extending towards Choolaimedu, Chetpet and even Ashok Pillar. For hundreds of people living in and around Kilpauk, Aminjikarai and Anna Nagar, the road is considered a lifeline.

Despite this significance, the road surface remains far from usable. A recent visit to the street showed potholes spread across the stretch, tar has already started peeling off, and stagnant water collects in several portions whenever it rains.

The craters make it difficult for motorists to manoeuvre, while pedestrians are forced to walk along slushy stretches, often jostling for space with vehicles.

“Every time it rains, the road becomes a swamp,” said Rama Moorthy, a resident. “The patchwork didn’t even last. They re-laid the road just months back. Worse, there is no place for pedestrians to walk here.”

The street has its share of shops, houses and a temple along its length, making it naturally busy throughout the day. With vehicles parked on either side and a steady flow of commuters, the road is crowded at all times.

“This road is always crowded because it’s a key stretch, but the road condition has always remained poor with no permanent fix,” said Nandhini, a daily commuter who uses the street to reach Nelson Manickam Road.

The problem does not end with Venkatachalapathy Street alone. The stretch further extends to Metha Nagar Main Road and Vada Agaram Road on the other side of Nelson Manickam Road, and residents point out that these roads are in equally bad condition. Both cars and bikes find it difficult to manoeuvre through the damaged surfaces, leading to frequent slowdowns and traffic snarls.

The Greater Chennai Corporation and the ward councillor could not be reached for comment.