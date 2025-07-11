Chennai Citizen Connect: Partially open manhole on Mint Street beckons danger

CHENNAI: Civic issues appear to never die down in the city, and the issues have become an eyesore at every place we go. Concerns raised by the residents and commuters of Mint Street in Parrys are similar to what we have been witnessing in almost every street.

The public alleges that the partially open manhole cover has been posing a threat to daily commuters and the public for the past several days, with little to no intervention from the Greater Chennai Corporation or other line departments.

The manhole cover at the location has been damaged for more than a week, and residents claim that despite complaints to the departments, no action has been taken so far.

Speaking to DT Next, a regular commuter on the route said, “The damaged manhole cover caught my attention a week earlier. The cover is damaged to the extent that someone can trip and fall inside. Hence, it is high time the department officials intervene in the issue.”

Additionally, another commuter also urged government officials to quickly address the issue before any untoward incident.

“With frequent rains, there is a possibility that the cover might not be visible to the naked eye. The public urges the corporation officials to inspect if the covers of other manholes are in good condition too, while restoring the one on Mint Street.”

As the stretch is quite busy, with constant movement of two-wheelers and heavy vehicles, there is a possibility of fatal accidents, allege residents.

“As the cover is open, the garbage drains into the manhole during rainfall. This will soon create a blockage. Hence, we call for quick restoration,” added a resident.

Commenting on the issue, Ward 57 councillor Rajesh Jain said, “The concern will be promptly looked at and the manhole cover will be swiftly replaced.”