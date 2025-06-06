Chennai Citizen Connect: Pammal residents tread carefully as TNEB leaves pit open for months

CHENNAI: The Tambaram Corporation areas are no strangers to bustling upgradation works. However, stagnant works draw the ire of the public as it dampens routine, slowing down life in the suburbs. Residents and commuters using Pammal are irked by the pit dug by the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB) on Anna Salai for works that have been left incomplete for months.

The Anna Salai, located in Pammal, is one of the busiest roads in the locality. The two-kilometre-long stretch links Pammal with Chromepet and Nagalkeni. Thousands of vehicles pass through the road, and several leather factories are also located along the stretch.

However, two months ago, the TNEB dug up the road for the cabling work, but the work was left incomplete, and the pits were left open. K Ram Kumar, a resident of Pammal, said, "The road is used by thousands every day. Despite being an important road, the officers have left the pit open without any barricades or reflectors. It is particularly scary at night, as people who are newly entering the area and travelling on the stretch are unaware of the pit as there are no proper reflectors."

The residents said that they alerted the Tambaram Corporation regarding the issue, but received no proper response from the civic body. They also requested that the pit be closed or reflectors be placed before any mishap occurs.

When contacted, an official from the electricity board said the work would be completed in a few days, and then the pits would be closed. They had also informed the corporation to provide reflectors and barricades.