Chennai Citizen Connect: Pallavaram residents cry foul over overflowing sewage on Xavier Street

CHENNAI: The residents of Pallavaram are put to suffer as the overflowing sewage has been left unchecked without any solution. Tambaram Corporation has been unresponsive even after repeated complaints for over the past month.

According to residents, sewage water has been continuously overflowing on Xavier Street in Ward 9, behind the private school. It is just close to the school’s back gate.

Despite multiple complaints, no action has been taken so far.

The location said hundreds of school students pass by every day, and they are forced to walk on the dirty water, putting themselves in a hazardous situation.

Residents say the stench has become unbearable, and the stagnant sewage poses a serious risk of disease outbreak, especially among children.

“We have been repeatedly appealing to the authorities, but nothing has changed. Considering the well-being of schoolchildren, immediate action must be taken, and a permanent solution should be found,” said Senthilkumar, Secretary of Union Carpet Residents Welfare Association, Pallavaram.

The residents have urged the Tambaram Corporation to act swiftly to plug the leaking sewage and rectify the drainage system to prevent further recurrence.

Official sources from the Tambaram Corporation said the damaged roads and pipelines in the area are being renovated, and soon the issue will be sorted out.