Chennai Citizen Connect: Open pit at TTK Road junction posing risk, public seeks quick fix

CHENNAI: An open pit at the TTK Road junction has been posing a threat to the public for the past several days. But to prevent any untoward incident at the site, the pit has been covered with a police barricade.

While government departments always take pride in ensuring the safety of the people on the roads, an open pit, temporarily covered by a police barricade, has a different story to tell.

Speaking to DT Next, a staff member at a private hospital in Alwarpet said, “The pit has been open for almost a week now, but no action has been taken so far to cover it properly. But, the traffic personnel seem to have placed a barricade to prevent any accidents.”

The staff who are regular commuters on the route insisted on government departments taking swift action in such cases instead of taking band-aid measures.

As the stretch is quite busy, with constant movement of two and four-wheelers and heavy vehicles, there is a possibility of accidents, allege residents.

A civic activist added, “With the city witnessing sudden rainfall now and then, the open pit poses more threat to the public. Firstly, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) must inquire why the pit has been dug up and left abandoned, without placing any barricade around the pit.”

Daily commuters have urged government officials to quickly address the issue before any untoward incident.

“With rains likely, it is high time that the pit is covered properly. Also, inspect if there are other open pits left unattended at the TTK Road Junction, CIT Colony, Alwarpet,” a commuter said.

No response was received from the officials when contacted.