Chennai Citizen Connect: Open manhole keeps Thoraipakkam commuters on toes

CHENNAI: Neglected by the city corporation and other line departments, a damaged and almost open manhole cover at the SBI colony in Thoraipakkam is a constant threat to the public.

The manhole cover on Pillaiyar Koil Street, flagged with a plant to alert commuters, has been broken for over a week and action has not been taken despite raising many complaints, rue residents.

A regular user of the route told DT Next, "The damaged manhole cover caught my attention a week earlier. However, a good Samaritan, who noticed the almost open manhole cover, had placed a long branch to alert the public. But, it is high time the department officials intervene in the issue."

Another commuter also urged government officials to quickly address the issue before any untoward incident, "With rains likely, it is imperative that the manhole is covered properly. Also, inspect if the lids of other manholes are in good condition."

The stretch is quite busy with constant light and heavy vehicle traffic, hence the residents allege that chances for accidents were high. A resident pointed out, "There is drainage work happening at one end of the road, while other departments are often seen digging up pits. But, no one has alerted the department and resolved the issue of damaged manhole cover to date."

Hence, the residents and regular commuters have urged the government department to conduct a thorough inspection of any open manholes in the area and rectify them at the earliest.

Responding to the concern, Ward 193 councillor TC Govindasamy said, "I will promptly inform the assistant engineer of the location and replace the manhole cover swiftly."