Chennai Citizen Connect: Open garbage dumping disrupts life of Koyambedu locals

CHENNAI: Garbage dumped along the roads is a constant issue for Koyambedu residents. It is not just an eyesore but the cause of numerous problems like traffic disturbances, health risks, pedestrian inconveniences, etc.

Commuters using Koyambedu are particularly upset with the local body over irregularities in clearing roadside garbage.

They urged the Greater Chennai Corporation to remove the waste dumped on the roadside regularly and impose fines against those who litter the public place.

"The main road is messy, and few often use the road to defecate openly because the Corporation does not manage the garbage properly. The stretch has a putrid odour and if the local body does not take action soon, it will pose a bigger health risk.

Stray animals are another issue here, and open garbage dumping only attracts them more," said R Jithendran, a regular Koyambedu commuter.

The public alleges that the authorities are aware of the poor conditions of the road caused by improper waste management, yet they do not take the issue seriously.

Residents say that despite raising multiple complaints to the zonal-level officials, they are least bothered to take steps to address the problem.

A retail vendor at Koyambedu market laments that the garbage issue grows bigger during rainy days.

The garbage floats on stagnant water, irking the public. "Litter bins should be placed along the road, and garbage should be cleared regularly by the corporation workers. Otherwise, streets will turn into dumping ground," the vendor said.

When contacted, a senior GCC official stated that the public continues to litter despite the Corporation's effort to remove garbage regularly. "We have planned to collect and remove waste twice a day if required," the official said.