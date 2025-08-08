Chennai Citizen Connect: Open drain remains threat to Iyyappanthangal residents

CHENNAI: For weeks, the residents of Iyyappanthangal had been trying to get the attention of the authorities to this particular street at Dhanalakshmi Nagar as open drain on the 10-foot street has been threatening them.

Located in Iyyappanthangal village panchayat in Kundrathur union, the particular cross street – 10 feet wide – is a pathway accident waiting to happen. Of the 10 feet, more than 3 feet is an open drain.

The street is used by children and elderly people alike as it is a path leading to the park.

Though it is a rain drain channel, because it is uncovered, it poses a threat to the road users, be it pedestrians or motorists.

“It could be a major risk for two-wheeler users at night. Because of the uncovered drain on one side of the street and an electric pole on the other side, the width of the street gets reduced considerably, and four-wheeler drivers will be taking a risk if they decide to drive on the street at night,” Tamilarasan, a resident, noted.

“It is a street of neglect and accidents waiting to happen. Nobody cares despite repeated requests,” another resident, Sampoornam, lamented.

Local Panchayat member Manavalan, however informed DT Next that he had been pushing for covering all the open drains in his ward.

“Drains in some streets are being newly covered now. Certain old drains don’t have a cover in a certain stretch. Those are drains which were covered over a decade ago. We will be trying to get it done. Our idea is to make the ward and panchayat a safe place for the residents,” he assured.