Chennai Citizen Connect: Old Washermenpet residents oppose new SWD project

CHENNAI: The Chennai Corporation’s stormwater drain (SWD) project in Old Washermenpet has received opposition from residents of Ramanujakoodam Street, who allege that the ongoing construction is unwarranted as their stretch has never faced waterlogging.

According to the residents, the civic body’s decision to take up work on the 280-metre-long stretch is an unnecessary expense of public funds, particularly at a time when festivals are around the corner.

Ramesh Ramadoss, a resident and activist, said the area has a functional underground drainage system. “Last year, the Corporation replaced the SWD manholes here without restoring the original 30-year-old drains located nearly 10 feet below the surface. With Vinayagar Chaturthi approaching, the road has now been blocked, and heavy vehicles and ambulances are unable to enter. Floodwater has never stagnated in our street. Constructing a new SWD here is a waste of taxpayers’ money,” he said.

Echoing his view, another resident, A Elango, pointed out that the week-long construction had made movement extremely difficult. “There are over 80 houses in this narrow stretch. The road is already congested, and this work makes commuting a nightmare until the project is completed,” he said.

When contacted, Tondiarpet zonal officer A Raj Kumar said he had assumed charge only a year ago and would review the matter in consultation with the concerned officials.

However, Corporation officials maintained that the project was essential to address local flooding issues. An official, who did not wish to be named, said the older SWD lines were non-functional and that adjoining areas suffered stagnation every northeast monsoon. “Arani Ganga Lane faces waterlogging during the rains. A few residents from both Arani Ganga Lane and Ramanujakoodam Street submitted a petition requesting new SWDs. The current work is aimed at linking the drain to Mint Subrayalu Street, which will help reduce flooding in Arani Ganga Lane,” the official explained.