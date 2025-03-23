Chennai Citizen Connect: Officers Colony residents fume over open stormwater drain

CHENNAI: While public spaces must be safe for all, especially children and the elderly, many locations in Chennai city are posing a grave danger to the public. The surging civic issues across the city make people go through unpleasant experiences.

For instance, a broken Storm Water Drain (SWD) in Officers Colony Main Road in Anna Nagar extension has remained damaged for several months, with little to no intervention from the local body staff and Greater Chennai Corporation officials (GCC).

Speaking to DT Next, a parent of a student at the school said, “The SWD located on the main road is close to caving in. The cover of the SWD is already broken and the rods are either broken or rusted.”

Residents also said that with private schools and hospitals located in the area, the department should promptly fix the issue.

“With larger public movement in the area and the possibility of children stepping on it and tripping, further damage to the SWD is inevitable. Also, the civic body officials must ensure the public infrastructure from pathways, hanging cables to traffic movement is in place,” added a parent.

Additionally, an auto driver who does round-trip with school students said that he had filed a complaint with the city corporation, all to vain. “I had already complained about the SWD to the Chennai corporation. But, so far, no action has been taken,” added the driver.

Corporation officials and ward councillor did not respond when contacted.