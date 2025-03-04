Chennai Citizen Connect: Mylapore residents irked by debris dumping, GCC’s inaction

CHENNAI: Though solid waste management is the civic body's basic work, garbage dumping on the roads and other places is common across the city. In many cases, the residents have raised complaints about areas where the waste is not collected for days.

Similarly, the residents of Rosary Church Street in Mylapore have complained about the debris dumped on the street.

Even though Greater Chennai Corporation has announced a fine of Rs 5,000 for illegal dumping of construction debris in public places in addition to legal action, these issues continue in the city. Even though in January Rs 8.06 lakh penalty was imposed on violators problems persist and have not succeeded in stopping the menace.

"This street is in a secluded area and it is common to see the construction workers dumping the waste on the street. The area is also used by many people for open urination which creates a stench causing difficulty for pedestrians," said R Ramesh, a resident in the area.

Due to the dumping of waste, there are many health hazards. Mosquito menace happens to be a major issue due to the waste dumping in many areas of the city.

"The residents also dump furniture wastes which are not cleared by the Corporation from the streets adding to the woes. Garbage spilling out of waste bins is another common sight on the streets," Ramesh added.

When DT Next tried to contact the Ward 125 councillor, Revathy A did not respond despite several efforts.