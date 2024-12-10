Chennai Citizen Connect: Mylapore residents demand removal of roadside debris

CHENNAI: It's been a common sight across the city where garbage is dumped on the roadside. In many cases, the residents dispose of kitchen waste, furniture waste, debris, and all kinds of perishable and non-perishable items across the streets, which they find convenient to throw away.

In Pudhupalli Street in Mylapore, debris is dumped by the residents under the street name board, occupying a huge area.

"During the night hours, few residents in the area dump the waste here causing difficulty for others in the area. The construction waste is left here by the workers who work in a construction site who stay nearby and dump the waste during the odd hours. The waste is here for a few weeks and during the rains, it leads to mosquito and other insect menace which raises various health concerns," said R Ramesh, a civic activist in the area.

"The Corporation officials are stationed close by and it is a wonder they cast a blind eye. Despite residents informing them no action is taken," alleges Ramesh.

Ramesh also complains that the private company which has taken the tender for the collection of waste does not clear them fully in many areas in the city.

Even when a complaint is raised the garbage is not cleared completely and a portion is always left behind.

When contacted Ward 124 Councillor K Vimala said that the debris would be removed soon from the area.