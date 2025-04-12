Chennai Citizen Connect: Mylapore residents complain about roads not being re-laid

CHENNAI: When the Greater Chennai Corporation claims about steps being taken to repair the damaged and pothole-ridden roads in the city, in reality, many of the road stretches remain in a bad condition.

Many roads in the city, especially interior roads, are often ignored by the civic body, causing discomfort for the commuters and motorists. Sometimes these roads have also become accident-prone.

Meanwhile, the residents of Veera Perumal Koil Street and Mundagakanni Amman Koil Street in Mylapore have complained about the roads not being re-laid after the stormwater drain works.

"The road was dug up for stormwater drain works and was left in a mess. It's been around five months since the road has been in this condition, causing difficulty for the motorists and other commuters. This is a connecting road to hospitals. The damaged conditions have caused difficulty for the patients and ambulances using the road," said R Ramesh, a resident and civic activist in the area.

The narrow road is always busy with motorists using it the most. However, it has become a herculean task for all the commuters.

"There are schools situated nearby, and students also frequent the roads. Additionally, the nearby metro construction works are also adding to the woes. The officials must ensure that the roads are properly re-laid after the stormwater drain works and not left like this," Ramesh added.

The officials attached to the Greater Chennai Corporation were not reachable when contacted by DT Next.