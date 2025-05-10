Chennai Citizen Connect: Motorists wary of damaged road in Kodungaiyur’s MR Nagar

CHENNAI: When the State government and the Greater Chennai Corporation claim about steps being taken to repair damaged roads, in many cases, the roads mostly remain in a bad shape.

It is a common sight across the city to see interior and even arterial roads damaged and left in a pathetic condition.

In many cases, the officials play the blame game among the departments and the work remains unattended.

The commuters and motorists using the Tondiarpet High Road in MR Nagar, Kodungaiyur, complain about the poor condition of the road after works were done to lay pipes for the drinking water supply.

“After the pipeline works, the road was left covered with cement, and some areas even just with mud. This is one of the main roads leading to various residential areas. There are markets, schools and colleges nearby, so a huge number of commuters use the area,” said LM Jaiganesh, an activist in the area.

The improperly laid road is also scary and the motorists need to be careful while driving or riding through the stretch.

“It’s been more than two months since the road has been left in this condition. Due to the lethargic attitude of the officials, the public is left to suffer. They must take necessary steps and the road must be re-laid soon,” Jaiganesh added.

The officials concerned were not reachable despite several efforts by DT Next.