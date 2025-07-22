Chennai Citizen Connect: Month-long delay to re-lay roads in Tiruvottiyur peeves residents

CHENNAI: The poor roads are something that the Chennaites are forced to deal with every single day.

And, for the residents and commuters of Gandhi Nagar in Tiruvottiyur, the situation is no different, as they have been awaiting a new road for the past month.

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has been re-laying roads and undertaking patchworks across the city, especially in the interior roads of each area, for the past several months.

For the same purpose, a stretch in Gandhi Nagar was dug up to re-lay new roads by the GCC almost a month ago. However, till now, the contractor has not re-laid the road, allege residents.

Speaking to DT Next, Arjun Swaminathan, a resident of Gandhi Nagar, said, “There has been a delay in re-laying roads by at least a month. And, due to this, the commuters and school-going children are faced with hurdles and the potential threat of accidents.”

Also, the residents allege that due to the frequent movement of heavy vehicles in the area, there is a high risk of accidents, urging GCC to finish the roadwork swiftly.

Additionally, Ramesh Ramadoss, a resident and civic activist at Old Washermanpet, added, “The planning and execution by the department and the contractor are falling short. The one-month delay exposes the inefficiency and underperformance of the contractor. Hence, GCC should intervene to re-lay the road.”

Responding to the concern, the ward 13 councillor said, “The contractor has been causing delays to re-lay roads in the area. However, we will swiftly finish the work at that particular stretch.”