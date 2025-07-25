Chennai Citizen Connect: Model Hutment Road turns into dumping yard; residents cry foul

CHENNAI: Residents of Model Hutment Road in Ward 169 say the stretch has turned into a mini dumping yard, with garbage and construction debris left uncleared on both sides of the road for weeks.

The dumped waste includes daily household garbage, plastics, rubber scraps, and large chunks of construction rubble. Locals point out that the mess is growing steadily and has made the road unsafe and unhygienic for daily use.

“Every day it grows worse,” said Rajneesh, a resident who lives nearby.

Residents say that although cleaning vehicles do visit the street regularly, the volume of debris has become so high that routine cleaning is unable to manage it. They add that there is no visible enforcement or deterrent in place against open dumping.

Model Hutment Road lies in Zone 13 of the Adyar area and runs along CIT Nagar, with close access to the T Nagar corridor.

The road connects to Anna Salai through inner lanes and is surrounded by both residential blocks and small commercial units, making the dumping issue particularly visible to daily commuters.

The Greater Chennai Corporation is expected to deploy door-to-door collection teams and monitor known dumping hotspots. However, no such intervention appears to be taking place here.

A walk around the area also shows signs of scrap accumulation and possible informal waste handling activity in nearby lanes.

But residents insist that the current pile up is not from commercial scrap dealers, but from unchecked dumping by individuals and lack of prompt civic action.

They have urged the Greater Chennai Corporation to intervene with immediate clearance and consistent monitoring. Reaching out to officials who are responsible for conservancy works has proved futile.