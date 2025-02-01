Chennai Citizen Connect: Milled road not re-laid even after a month in Old Washermenpet

CHENNAI: The condition of roads or stretches in many parts of the city has worsened to the extent of posing a threat to motorists and pedestrians.

Damaged and poorly managed roads have become a more common sight in the interior parts of the city. The residents of Mottai Garden 3rd Lane in Old Washermenpet are facing difficulties as the road that was milled nearly a month ago has not been re-laid yet. They claim that the civic body authorities have neglected the issue.

“Over 300 families residing along the street and in and around the street use it regularly. Moreover, it is the shortest connecting road to Tiruvottiyur High Road and the shortest lane connecting to the Washermanpet market. Several complaints were raised to the civic authorities but no action has been taken on their part and the condition of the road is becoming worse day by day,” lamented R Ramesh, a civic activist and resident in the area.

Not just motorists, but even pedestrians, are finding it inconvenient to walk through the road. The milled road filled with rubble and mud has led to a spike in pollution in the area.

The residents also highlighted that the road has become prone to skidding increasing the chances of accidents. It is to be noted that many school students and senior citizens use this road.

When DT Next contacted, the Ward 48 councillor, V Vijayalakshmi Vijayakumar said, “The works to re-lay the road were delayed because the contractors were on leave but now the work has restarted. The re-laying on this lane and nearby areas would be completed within 10 days.”