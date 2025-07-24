Chennai Citizen Connect: Milled Mylapore roads not re-laid even after a month

CHENNAI: The poorly maintained roads have become a common sight across the city, and milled roads and potholes continue to be a major hurdle for motorists.

For nearly a month, the residents of Mylapore have been grappling with the milled roads, which pose significant difficulties for commuters on a daily basis.

Especially on Appu Street and Nadu Street, the snail-paced road relaying work is causing accidents, damages to vehicles, and spine-related issues to commuters. The milled road is making it a tough job for motorists to reach the office or schools.

R Shivapragasam, a resident of Appu Street, lamented, “Even during mild showers, the road becomes slippery. The sewage manhole in Appu Street poses a threat to two-wheelers. Adding to the woes, the damaged manhole lid at the intersection point of Chitrakulam North Street and Appu Street has rendered the stretch accident-prone.”

An auto driver, who regularly plies on this road to schools, stated, “I drive my auto slowly to ensure the school kids are safe. Eventually, we reach schools late. Owing to the poor maintenance of the roads, the auto shakes or vibrates a lot, leading to spine-related problems for me,” said Kamalakannan.

Several pedestrians and residents urge the city corporation officials to relay the roads at the earliest. For the past three days, the city has been witnessing light to moderate rain, which has deterred them from plying on this road.

“With the uneven road condition, senior citizens find it difficult to use Appu Street. The chances of getting injured or skidding are very high. On dry days, dust spreads and accumulates inside the house,” said a senior citizen.

Efforts to contact civic officials and ward members proved futile.