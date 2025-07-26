Chennai Citizen Connect: Milled, forgotten road in Choolaimedu seeks quick attention from authorities

CHENNAI: Shoddy road conditions are something that the residents of Chennai have been dealing with for a long time. The roads are either in poor condition, filled with potholes or left unattended after being milled.

Specifically, in the case of Choolaimedu High Road, the entire stretch has been milled for almost a week ago, but not re-laid so far, claim residents.

The commuters say they have been facing difficulty riding on the poor road for a long time and raise concerns about accidents.

The commuters allege that due to high vehicular movement on the route, the roads are continuing to be in an adverse condition, forcing commuters to endure it silently.

Speaking to DT Next, a commuter said, “The road conditions are already poor, making it strenuous for people to ride. And, due to high vehicular movement and improper road in Choolaimedu, the traffic is moving at a snail's pace. On top of it, the Greater Chennai Corporation has left the road abandoned after milling it almost a week ago.”

Another commuter said, "Considering Choolaimedu High Road is already one of the busiest locations, why is the Greater Chennai Corporation delaying to re-laying of the road for over a week? The department should act promptly before any untoward accidents unfold.”

The residents, shop owners and commuters have requested the concerned department to lay the road at the earliest to prevent any fatalities in the area.

And, with sudden rains likely, the public demands prompt action to re-lay roads in Choolaimedu High Road and also in Anna Nagar.

A traffic police officer stationed at the Choolaimedu High Road said that the department concerned has been informed to re-lay the road at the earliest, and it is likely to be done in a couple of days.