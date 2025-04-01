Chennai Citizen Connect: Metro water works render Villivakkam road unusable for locals

CHENNAI: The residents of Rajaji Nagar 2nd Street in Villivakkam urged the officials to restore the uneven road that was dug to replace the metro water pipelines.

The dug-up road has been causing difficulty for motorists, pedestrians, and residents who use this particular road to reach the railway station.

The width of the road of Rajaji Nagar 2nd Street is narrow and the vehicular movement on the road is reportedly high during the peak hours. “For the past month, the metro water pipelines have been replaced by the officials. In our street, the pipes are replaced every four days. But the officials fail to take concrete steps to re-lay the road,” said Hemanth, a resident of Villivakkam.

Another resident stated, “Due to the uncleaned sludge on the 150 stretch, several vehicles are being parked in the mud. To avoid damage, I park my vehicle near the street in my relative's house.”

The pedestrians complained that with the uneven road and piled-up mud, it’s hard for them to commute on the road to reach the station. It is to be noted that the situation becomes worse if a four-wheeler comes inside the road because no other vehicle can come inside the road.

“The mud piled on one side of the road, and the removed pipes lying on the street has become a major inconvenience,” said a regular train commuter.

When DT Next was contacted, the ward councillor claimed that they had communicated the issue with the contractors concerned to ensure the roads were re-laid within a couple of days.