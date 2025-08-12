Chennai Citizen Connect: Metro Water works render Sivan Koil Street unusable

CHENNAI: The poorly maintained roads and leakage of sewage from the manholes have become a common sight in the city. No respite for commuters and motorists from this persistent issue.

The Chennai Metro Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) officials have been digging up the roads across the city. Sewer pipeline replacement works are under way in the vicinity of Kodambakkam and Choolaimedu.

The residents noted that nearly a month ago, Metro Water officials dug up multiple places on Sivan Koil and South Sivan Streets in Kodambakkam to replace the old sewer lines. Two weeks ago, the replacement of the sewage pipeline work was completed in several places in the stretch.

M Pandain, a resident of South Sivan Koil Street, stated, “For the past few months, officials have been digging up the road, and laying and relaying manholes continuously for months. The movement of heavy vehicles in the street has made the road unusable for commuters. Similarly, pedestrians complain they are unable to walk along the road, and the road has turned into an accident-prone place. Swift action is needed to ease the commuters' inconvenience.”

Another resident of Kodambakkam, N Rajendran, said, “Accidents are becoming common on the Sivan Koil Street in Kodambakkam. The road becomes slippery and slushy in rainy weather. While the mercury levels are rising, dust accumulates inside the shops and houses. In recent times, officials have levelled the road with gravel. Residents and commuters urge prompt action by the officials.”

When DT Next contacted an official in CMWSSB, stated, “We are expediting the replacement of old sewage in the locality, and trying to complete the work before the monsoon. We completed the works on the Sivan Koil and South Sivan Koil Streets a few weeks ago. I will inform the concerned officials to look into the issue and sort it out.”