Chennai Citizen Connect: Messy overhead internet cables keep Ayanawaram residents on toes

CHENNAI: A web of wires running haphazardly overhead is among the first things one notices while walking down Thanthai Periyar Nagar 1st Street in Ayanavaram. Some internet cables even hang low, at a height close to people's.

The residents say the problem has worsened with every new service provider, adding to the clutter without removing old lines. "Whenever a new connection is laid, they just add another cable. Old ones are never cleared. Now you can see bunches of wires hanging like this at every corner," said Raghavan, a resident of the street.

Several wires hang across the street and often brush against vehicles and people passing by. Though internet cables are harmless, people claim they are unaware whether they are just cables or live wires.

The officials also look at internet and cable service providers, and admit the issue is largely due to their failing to clear unused wires. "The old cables are never removed when new lines are laid. Over time, this leads to loose and hanging bundles across streets. The responsibility is on service providers to maintain their wiring," said a Greater Chennai Corporation Assistant Engineer.

The internet operators whose wires run along the street, in most instances, are required to secure permission before laying cables and to maintain them safely. They are also liable for accidents caused by poor upkeep. The GCC's Electrical Department, on the other hand, oversees poles, street infrastructure and attends to grievances. They say they periodically conduct cable-removal drives, taking down unauthorised or dangling wires and imposing fines on operators who fail to comply. The officials have also added that they have called on internet providers in the area to clear up the old wires.