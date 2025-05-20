Chennai Citizen Connect: Manhole covered by polycarbonate board panics Venkatesan Salai users

CHENNAI: Venkatesan Salai in GKM Colony of Perambur witnesses high vehicular movement all day as it is crucial to reach areas like Periyar Nagar, Villivakkam, and Perambur Loco Works. The busy stretch, however, is a constant threat to motorists and pedestrians as it has a manhole in the stark middle of the road, which is a hazard by itself, covered by a polycarbonate board.

The owners of commercial establishments in Venkatesan Salai in GKM Colony alleged the manhole lid was damaged a month back, further it worsened in recent days, "The sewer hole was covered with a polycarbonate board. Parked vehicles and sewage pipeline works eat up the road space, commutes face difficulty in using the road," said G Dhanasekar, owner of an establishment.

Several pedestrians and senior citizens have urged the officials of the Metro Water Board to replace the damaged lid of the sewer manhole. This restricts them from using the road on rainy days.

Another commercial establishment owner stated, "The overflow of sewage from the manhole emanates a devious stench and affects our health. At night, a lack of lights near the manhole makes the stretch prone to fatal accidents. Placing signboards and barricades will prevent the commuters from accidents."

When DT Next contacted a CMWSSB official, they stated, "The manhole lid gets damaged due to heavy vehicular movement. Also, there are several pipeline fitting works under way in and around Venkatesan Salai. The damaged manhole lid will be replaced soon."