Chennai Citizen Connect: Malfunctioning signal timers hassle city motorists

CHENNAI: Several traffic signals along Jawaharlal Nehru Road near Vadapalani flyover and at key junctions like Dr Ambedkar Road are functioning without active timers, leaving commuters stranded and anxious in the scorching heat.

“I just passed a signal that had a 100-second wait time. Now I’m stuck at another one without a timer. Waiting like this in this heat is frustrating,” said a commuter, after halting at a junction in Vadapalani.

The signals before the Vadapalani flyover and the Ambedkar Road–Fourth Avenue junction that links Kodambakkam and Ashok Pillar also function with non-functional timers. With no countdown displays, motorists are left guessing how long they will have to wait.

In some locations, traffic personnel manually operate the signals based on vehicle flow, which means timers are deliberately turned off. But that’s not always the case. Along Jawaharlal Nehru Road, some signal units appear faulty or inactive, leading to irregular and unpredictable stops.

“We’ve issued a work order to L&T to fully revamp the city’s signal system in the next two to three months. We agree some units are not working properly, but all of them will be replaced soon,” said an official from the Greater Chennai Traffic Police’s planning cell, requesting anonymity.

Many commuters rely on signal timers to manage time and mentally prepare for the wait duration. Without them, the wait feels longer and adds a small but frustrating addition to already stressful city commutes.