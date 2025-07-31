Chennai Citizen Connect: Luz Avenue residents urge GCC to replace damaged SWD cover

CHENNAI: The smoothly laid pavements or footpaths are essential for city residents, who prefer to walk. But they have been enduring a tough time while using the pedestrian walkways, which are in a reckless condition.

Either they are encroached upon or poorly maintained. The pedestrians who use the pavement of 1st Street, Luz Avenue, Mylapore, were forced to use the road for walking, as the Stormwater Drain (SWD) lids are damaged.

Hundreds use Luz Avenue 1st Street to reach Tirumayilai MRTS Railway Station via Ramachandra Road and Pallakku Manickam Street.

R Raja Lakshmi, a resident of Luz Avenue, alleged that the SWD lid was damaged and had not been replaced yet. “The risks are high for pedestrians, especially senior citizens, who use the road for walking.”

Another resident, who prefers not to remain anonymous, stated that the damaged lid poses a threat and a safety hazard.

At any instance, while using the pavement, unknowingly, if someone steps on the lid, they may fall into the SWD. Before any untoward incidents occur, officials must resolve the issue as soon as possible.

H Ajay, a college student who came to the Nageswara Rao Park, in Mylapore, stated, “As the road and SWD are at the same level, vehicular movement on the edge of the drains has damaged the drain. Increasing the pavement level would reduce the damage and provide a safe walk for pedestrians.

When DT Next contacted an official of the Greater Chennai Corporation, he stated, “The corporation will replace the damaged SWD lids with a new one within a week.”

Also, several attempts to reach 123 ward councillor M Saraswathi regarding the replacement of the damaged SWD lid proved futile.