Chennai Citizen Connect: Kotturpuram MRTS station -- a hangout for alcoholics after dark

CHENNAI: The premises surrounding the Kotturpuram MRTS railway station have turned into an unofficial drinking hub after dark.

A visit to the station in the morning revealed piles of empty liquor bottles scattered across with no cleaning mechanism in place.

The station serves as an important suburban transit point on the MRTS line, which has been actively used by students from the Patrician College, apart from regular commuters.

However, basic upkeep seems to be lacking in and around the structure. While the inside of the station, including platforms and the ticketing area, comes under the Southern Railway for maintenance, the outer premises fall under the purview of Greater Chennai Corporation's (GCC) for sanitation.

The presence of a Tasmac outlet nearby has further contributed to the misuse of the area, say residents.

The open premises, which are designated for parking without fencing or active supervision, have allowed people to use the space for drinking and other nuisance activities, especially after 11 pm.

Hari Sudhan, a resident of Ponniyamman Kovil Street, which is barely 100 metres from the station, said, "This has become a routine scene. Fights break out at night, sometimes even involving college students. Police do come for patrol after 10 pm, but they can't stay all night. There is no permanent solution."

He added that putting up fencing and establishing a structured parking facility could reduce the misuse of the space.

Residents also pointed out the lack of a cleaning system even inside the station, which has been constantly littered. They say authorities need to act in coordination to bring the situation under control.

The issue is not limited to Kotturpuram. Several other MRTS stations across the city, including Kasturiba Nagar station, lack proper supervision in terms of maintenance.