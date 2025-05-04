Chennai Citizen Connect: Kottivakkam residents flag unchecked illegal parking

CHENNAI: The residents of Vembuli Amman Koil Street, Natco Colony, in Kottivakkam, have expressed concern over illegally parked vehicles that encroach upon a huge space on the street.

“Two-wheelers and four-wheelers remain parked in the area for a long time. The spaces behind the parked cars have become anti-social elements’ den. The lack of regular patrolling has increased the security threat. The two vehicle centres in the area park the vehicles on the roadside. These vehicles take up a huge space and block the area,” said Adv N Udhayakumar, a resident.

“Even people who don’t reside in this area park their vehicles here and leave them for a long time, encroaching upon a larger space. This has become a major inconvenience to the residents and motorists as well. In addition, vehicles are encroaching upon other streets in the nearby areas. Despite several complaints, the officials have failed to take appropriate action to date,” Udhayakumar said.

“Several complaints have been raised through the Namma Chennai App and to the city police. This issue was reported to officials a few days ago. Following this, a few illegally parked vehicles were removed from the area. However, the space constraints persist to date,” he said. Officials must take necessary steps for the safety of residents, Udayakumar added.

When contacted, the Ward 181 councillor, D Viswanathan said, “The issue would be addressed to the Greater Chennai Traffic police and necessary steps would be taken at the earliest.”