Chennai Citizen Connect: Kottivakkam residents complain about sewage overflow, GCC app claims issue resolved

CHENNAI: The residents of Vembuli Amman Koil Street, Natco Colony, in Kottivakkam, have complained about sewage overflow that has persisted in their street for months.

This has become a major issue in one of the important residential areas. Residents said that they are dissatisfied with the government and particularly the civic authorities.

"The sewage issues have been in the street for more than six months. Several complaints have been raised through the Namma Chennai App. When a complaint is being raised, the app shows that the issue is resolved when no action has been taken from the part of the officials. It is a residential area, and more than 150 families live here and in the nearby areas. Being the entry point to all adjacent streets, this particular street is used by a huge number of people. And as schools are situated near, the street is used by the students and parents, who often struggle to get past the sewage spread over the street," said Adv N Udhayakumar, a resident of the area.

Overflowing sewage poses various health hazards, especially to the aged and children who live in the area. Adding to the mosquito menace, the stench from sewage water is unbearable.

"During rains, the situation becomes worse when the septic tanks of the nearby apartments overflow and mix with the already existing sewage inundation on the street," Udhayakumar added.

When contacted, the Ward 181 181 councillor, D Viswanathan, said, "The sewage overflow has been reported to Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) and the works are being undertaken. The issue will be resolved soon."