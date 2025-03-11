Chennai Citizen Connect: KKR Nagar residents urge Tangedco to remove dangling power cables

CHENNAI: Residents of KKR Nagar 1st Main Road, in Madhavaram, are facing hardship due to the positioning of the electric poles. The electric cables are dangling right in the middle of the road and due to the lack of street lights the situation poses grave danger in many ways.

Many times people trip over in darkness and there are instances when motorists scrape past the cable causing damage to cars and other vehicles.

The situation also becomes grave if a speeding vehicle rips the cable apart as there are chances of electrocution.

Surprisingly the TNEB officials are not bothered to remove the obstacles caused by them and move the electric posts to the side of the road. The officials concerned have also not begun underground cabling in the area.

Last month only, four cars were damaged by the electric cables.

“This has been happening for several months. Though we raised several complaints to the Ward councillor and Tangedco officials, the issue has remained unaddressed,” said Gokul, a resident of KKR Nagar.

Another resident, Ravi, stated, “Without light, it's hard for us to notice the cables hanging from the electric pole. A few weeks back, while I was driving the car close to the post, the cable damaged the door of my vehicle.”

There are three electric polls on the 1st cross street on the middle of the road and is situated just opposite the park.

“Every evening more children play on the street and they are at risk of getting electrocuted. The cables posed danger and the officials should act fast to ensure safety for all,” said another resident.

When contacted, an official representing Tangedco, stated, “We will remove the electric cables and install lights immediately.”