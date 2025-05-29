Chennai Citizen Connect: Kilpauk residents flag irregular access to GCC gym

CHENNAI: A public fitness gym set up along New Avadi Road in Kilpauk under the Greater Chennai Corporation’s initiative is seeing sparse usage, with residents citing multiple reasons including inconsistent opening hours.

Located in Ward 101, the fitness centre has an indoor gym and open-air workout equipment. While it was set up to promote physical activity among residents, several say the facility isn’t always accessible. “Some youngsters do come and use it, but it’s not frequent,” said a resident who lives nearby.

Another resident claimed the gym is often shut during morning hours. “There are no clear timings. Sometimes it’s open in the evening, sometimes not,” he said.

When contacted, Ward 101 councillor Matilda Govindaraj told DT Next that the gym was functional and expected to be open in the mornings. “It is a newly renovated space. I will ensure officials are instructed to maintain consistent access for the public to the gym,” she assured.

Public gyms like this have been set up across all wards under GCC’s wellness initiative, offering basic fitness facilities on a first-come, first-serve basis. The Kilpauk gym, however, serves few, partly due to irregular operating hours.