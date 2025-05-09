Chennai Citizen Connect: Kalaignar Nedunchalai gets choked due to illegal parking

CHENNAI: Illegal parking on Kalaignar Nedunchalai in Perungalathur has irked the commuters and motorists, as the road has become narrow due to illegal and haphazard parking of two-wheelers.

Perungalathur, which was a town panchayat, was later linked to the Tambaram Corporation, but there seems to be no improvement in infrastructure-related facilities.

The Kalaignar Nedunchalai is one of the important roads in Perungalathur, as the road serves as an entrance to the village from the National Highway and the Railway station, and the bus stop.

Being the entry and exit point of the village, the road is always busy and adding to it, many shopping complexes and schools have opened in the stretch.

However, the residents are also crying fuel as they ar*e having a hard time travelling on the Kalaignar Nedunchalai with most of the space occupied for parking.

The residents say that all the time, the lane is occupied by parked vehicles, and during the peak hours, the traffic gets affected badly.

A year ago, the Tambaram Corporation cleared some of the encroachments on the road by removing shops, but even during that time, the officials did not take any steps to solve the parking issue or widen the road.

Dinesh, a resident of Perungalathur, said every day during the peak hours, the road is congested, and it would take at least 10 minutes to cross the 500-metre stretch.

Sometimes, the ambulances also get stuck in traffic, as there is no free space for the vehicles’ movement during an emergency. The residents said we had requested that the Corporation solve the issue many times, but there was no response from them.

An official from Tambaram Corporation said that last year, we removed the encroachments from the road. “Now, for the parking issue, we are working on it, and soon the issue will be solved,” he added.