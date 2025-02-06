Chennai Citizen Connect: Iyyappanthangal residents demand Animal Birth Control programme

CHENNAI: Highlighting overgrowing population of stray dogs in the Iyyappanthangal area and little to no intervention by the departments concerned, the residents urge the village panchayat under Kundrathur panchayat union of Kancheepuram district and other line departments to initiate an Animal Birth Control (ABC) programme in the area.

Speaking to DT Next, Senthil Kumar, a social activist and resident of Iyyappanthangal, said, “Each street in the Iyyappanthangal has more than ten community dogs thriving at present. As Iyyappanthangal village panchayat is not equipped with the necessary resources for the Animal Birth Control (ABC) programme, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) must be roped in for the same.”

The activist further pointed out that considering the chances of dogs in the area exhibiting aggressive behaviour and carrying rabies, the Animal Birth Control (ABC) programme must be initiated quickly.

Another resident noted that as community dogs are prevalent everywhere, it is important that necessary resources are given to the departments concerned in city corporations to prevent the growing threat.

Writing a letter to the Kundrathur panchayat union, Senthil requested officials to formulate and implement plans to conduct an ABC programme, urged GCC to expand all the projects and services to nearby areas, and to establish medical treatment centres in panchayat areas.

In addition, the letter noted that to effectively implement the above discussed plans, the government should earmark grazing land. The concerned official did not respond when contacted.