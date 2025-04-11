Chennai Citizen Connect: Is this a bus stand or a sidewalk on Anna Salai?

CHENNAI: While it is generally vital that efficient public transportation is provided by the government to ensure seamless travel to everyone throughout the year, the need for it stands out even more during scorching summer and monsoon.

However, in the case of a bus stand located opposite to Tamil Nadu Government Multi Super Specialty Hospital (TNGMSSH), one might wonder if the structure is a bus stand or a pedestrian walk.

In case the structure was a bus stand, there isn’t any seating for the public to halt, and if it were a pedestrian walk, there is simply a lack of space for people to walk. Interestingly, the structure is multipurpose, acting as a bus stand and a sidewalk.

Talking to social media platform X on Tuesday, Joel Shelton Terrance F, policy researcher -- Reach the Unreached, shared that the bus stand at Wallajah Road on Anna Salai deprives people of proper seating while waiting for the bus.

“Requesting Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) and Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) to fix seats for people, as elderly people, children and women are seen standing or resting on the platform while waiting for the bus,” he wrote on X.

Following this, GCC filed a complaint with an expiry date to resolve the issue before April 11. However, Joel claims the department has not initiated any action so far.

Speaking to DT Next, Joel said, “Various transit-oriented studies show that people spend more time waiting for the bus at the bus stop before actually boarding the bus. Hence, it is vital that seating is provided and the bus stand does not interfere with the pedestrian walk.”

The department officials did not respond when contacted.