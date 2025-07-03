Chennai Citizen Connect: Iron rods sans green covers pointless, rue Royapuram motorists

CHENNAI: At many traffic signals across the city, iron rods that were previously fixed to support shade nets could be seen, but the nets are either damaged or missing.

The shade nets were erected by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) during the summer to provide motorists a respite from the scorching heat.

The motorists plying through the Royapuram signal raised concern over the missing green canopy, highlighting that the iron rods without nets don’t serve any purpose.

R Ramesh, a civic activist and a regular commuter, explained, “The green canopy at this signal was earlier damaged and was in a condition of falling on the motorists at any time. Based on complaints, the officials removed the green covers completely. However, no steps were taken to fix the new nets even after a month. This is one of the major traffic signals in the city. And as the temperature remains high, placing the green covers would help the motorists to cope with scorching heat while waiting at the signal.”

“North Chennai is often ignored when it comes to development plans and rectifying civic issues. This is another clear example of negligence on the part of officials. When the Corporation comes up with new development plans, the old schemes are often ignored. They must focus on effective maintenance rather than introducing more schemes,” Ramesh added.

When contacted, the officials concerned were not reachable.