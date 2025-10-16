Chennai Citizen Connect: Illegal waste disposal torments Chitlapakkam residents

CHENNAI: Residents of Munu Adhi Street in Chitlapakkam have raised complaints about waste being dumped in a plot in their area. The site has become an unofficial dumping ground, with discarded furniture, tree debris, and plastic waste piling up.

P Viswanathan, convener of the Chitlapakkam Residents Association Coordination Committee, said, “Waste dumping has been a major issue for a very long time. It has led to a mosquito and reptile menace. The stench from the garbage dumped along the roadside causes severe discomfort to commuters.”

Residents have urged officials to immediately clear the garbage and provide proper solid waste management facilities in the area. They pointed out that the absence of garbage bins near the land encourages people to dump waste there.

An open drain in front of the plot has worsened the situation. “The drain often overflows onto the road. People must refrain from indiscriminately dumping garbage here. There are schools nearby, and this road is used by students every day,” said a resident.

When contacted, an official from the Tambaram Corporation said, “Ahead of the monsoon, the Corporation is identifying vacant plots across the area. Once the plots with waste are identified, owners will be instructed to clear them. If they fail to do so, the Corporation will clean the sites and impose fines. The waste on this particular plot will be cleared within a week.”