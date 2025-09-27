Chennai Citizen Connect: Illegal parking chokes Tambaram service road, residents seek action

CHENNAI: Residents of Tambaram are grappling with heavy traffic congestion as the service road near the GST Road flyover, linking the Market area with Mudichur Road, has effectively turned into an unauthorised parking lot.

The stretch is a key route for vehicles heading to West Tambaram market, nearby residential neighbourhoods and Mudichur Road.

However, two-wheelers of train commuters and even private cars are routinely parked along the road, leaving little space for moving traffic.

As a result, motorists, auto-rickshaws, cyclists and pedestrians struggle to navigate the narrow passage.

Ambulances heading to a nearby private hospital are frequently caught in the bottleneck, causing serious delays for patients.

Residents recall that traffic police earlier photographed vehicles parked illegally and levied fines, which kept violations under check.

“That practice has stopped over the past few months, and the road now functions like a free parking area,” said Dinesh, a resident.

Police sources attributed the lapse in enforcement to a shortage of personnel. The inspector posts for both Tambaram and Pallavaram traffic divisions have reportedly remained vacant for four months, leaving limited staff to monitor the area. Officers maintain that surprise inspections are still carried out and fines issued, but admit that constant surveillance is not possible at present.

Frustrated residents have urged the authorities to step up enforcement and restore the road to its intended purpose. Without immediate action, they warn, the congestion will worsen, posing risks to emergency services and everyday commuters alike.