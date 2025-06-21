Chennai Citizen Connect: High mast light on Vallam Main Road left in the dark

CHENNAI: The condition of the high mast light on the Vallam Main Road has been left in the dark for a long time. Such lamps are placed to brighten up dark spots in the vicinity, but the defunct lights are left unattended. Irked residents of the area claim that the high mast has not been repaired for the past two years.

The Vallam village is located in Chengalpattu and comes under the Kattankulathur panchayat union.

In 2012, the highways department placed a high mast light in Vallam. It was very helpful for the people at night as it turned the area much brighter, and the people travelling on the road found it comfortable.

Two years ago the lights malfunctioned and from then till now the high mast light has never been repaired and the area is in the dark.

P Srinivasan, a resident of Vallam said that, as the road is dark and people are afraid to travel during the night. Using the opportunity there are several snatching incidents that have occurred for the past few months.

The villagers said many times they requested the highways department to repair the lights but the authorities reportedly said the maintenance of the lights should be done by the local body.

The Vallam panchayat officials said that they informed the Kattankulathur panchayat union and they would be carrying out the repair works soon.

When contacted an official from the Kattankulathur panchayat union said that they were seeking funds to repair the lights and the work is in progress.

At the same time, they were also looking for sponsors to repair the lights and carry out maintenance work and it will be done soon.