Chennai Citizen Connect: Garbage rains from uncovered trucks in north Chennai, public seeks action

CHENNAI: The uncovered garbage lorries in north Chennai have been posing a risk to the public and spewing dirt on the road.

While public and civic activists in north Chennai have urged the government department’s intervention, they have also pointed out the lethargic attitude of workers.

Speaking to DT Next, Jaiganesh LM, a civic activist in Kodungaiyur, said, “Garbage lorries in north Chennai, travelling uncovered from Basin Bridge to Kodungaiyur dump yard via Vyasarpadi flyover is a sight one will refuse to see. The uncovered lorry filled with garbage is often seen letting out waste, posing a danger to other commuters.”

“Besides the possibility of road accidents due to waste spillage on the road, the garbage is often seen accumulated on the road from Basin Bridge to Vyasarpadi flyover and even further,” he added.

Irked over the situation and continuous neglect of officials, he pointed out that this highlights a stark disparity between north and south Chennai’s road maintenance.

“The government should mandate nets, enhance monitoring, and improve north Chennai’s infrastructure to match south Chennai’s standards. Community engagement and stricter regulations are vital to ensure safer, cleaner roads and address civic inequities effectively,” he added.

The activists in the area further pointed out that Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) handles 5,300 tonnes of garbage daily. Yet, the waste management department lacks enforcement of nets on the trucks that take the garbage to the dump yards.

“Already, there are several health risks due to the dump yards, and the open garbage lorries are adding to it,” said a resident.

A GCC official said, “We have already provided fishing nets to all 98 lorries that carry garbage daily. However, considering the recent complaint, we will ensure the concerned conservancy inspector and supervisor are questioned regarding the violation.”