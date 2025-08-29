Chennai Citizen Connect: Garbage mess on School Road bothers residents of Kolathur

CHENNAI: Garbage spilling over on the roadside due to bin being filled to the brim, continues to be a constant sight at School Road in Kolathur, Ward 65 of Zone 6 (Thiru Vi Ka Nagar), despite the recent shift to private waste collection.

Earlier, residents pointed out that the situation worsened when cleanliness workers in the zone staged protests against privatisation, leading to only one round of garbage collection a day.

At the time, the Ward Councillor acknowledged that the disruption affected waste clearance across the area.

Now, after the private contractor has taken charge, the problem continues on the School Road.

Waste collected from nearby streets is being brought and left at the bin and the vacant plot behind it, which serves as a local dumping spot.

Ward Councillor Suganya said waste collection across the zone has been functioning smoothly after privatisation, with additional focus given to the locality ahead of the upcoming Ungaludan Stalin programme.

However, she acknowledged the issue and attributed the situation could be due to the school road being used as a dumping point for surrounding streets since it has a vacant plot behind it.

“I have not received any complaints, but I will ensure the matter is addressed,” she said.