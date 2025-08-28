Chennai Citizen Connect: Garbage greets visitors to Southern Railway Headquarters Hospital in Perambur

CHENNAI: Residents near the Southern Railway Headquarters Hospital have raised concerns about the waste accumulated near the hospital entrance.

“The condition is such that people are unable to enter the railway hospital premises without covering their noses. The area near the hospital, frequented by students, hospital staff, patients, and visitors daily, has now become a den for stray dogs, which scatter the piled-up waste and scavenge it, searching for food. Thus, even walking on the road near the hospital has become burdensome,” said KV Dinoop, a resident in the area.

Dinoop has also raised a complaint with the Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, addressing the issue and seeking a permanent solution.

When DT Next visited the spot, it was found that the small canal in front of the hospital was filled with waste.

“When the issue was brought to the attention of the local councillors, they said that the Railways should take action. Though the railway staff remove garbage once a week, the lack of a proper garbage dumping system has led to waste being accumulated at various places. During the rainy season, water overflows the canal along with the garbage, adding to the woes,” Dinoop said.

It is to be noted that a crèche is located opposite the hospital, and railway staff quarters are located nearby. “There is a CCTV camera nearby, and it is doubtful whether it's functional or not. The stench emanating from the garbage makes it very difficult to navigate the area,” said another resident.

When DT Next contacted, a senior official attached to the Southern Railway said that he would inform the officials concerned in the hospital to take necessary steps.