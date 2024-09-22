Chennai Citizen Connect: Garbage dumped on NH irks Singaperumal Koil commuters

CHENNAI: Garbage dumped on the National Highway near Singaperumal Koil has gained the wrath of regular commuters.

Despite being the National Highway where lakhs of people travel every day, the garbage is being dumped on the roadside unscrupulously and the equally careless local body doesn’t find it necessary to clear it.

The commuters say that there are many food stalls and meat stalls on the roadside near Singaperumal Koil and most of them dump their waste during the night.

During the night before closing the shops, they do the dirty job and leave the waste to rot.

The National Highway becomes messy especially with the garbage attracting cattle and stray dogs. The animals pull out waste food items and meat and scatter the litter wider onto the road. People complain that the smell emitted from the dump is unbearable.

K Dinesh, a regular commuter, says that at times anti-social elements are setting the garbage on fire and the smoke pollution puts the traffic flow into disarray.

With occasional rain, the slushy garbage makes the National Highway slippery.

Many-a-time bikes have skidded causing mishaps in the area.

The locals have requested many times to the panchayat officials to take action and clean the garbage regularly but they failed to take action

Singaperumal Koil panchayat officials said that the garbage which is dumped in the National Highways is not done by the residents or the shopkeepers.

Some anti-social elements from other areas repeatedly do this when they pass the GST Road.

Soon action will be taken with the help of local police.