Chennai Citizen Connect: Fix pothole-ridden Perambur High Road, urge motorists

CHENNAI: No respite for the residents and motorists from the damaged and poorly maintained roads across the city. While the civic body claims that efforts have been taken to repair the roads, nothing has materialised so far.

In numerous instances, both interior and arterial roads are in bad condition. The commuters on the north side of Perambur High Road have expressed concern over the pothole in the road, posing a significant risk to vehicles and motorists.

“After a complaint was raised through social media, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) responded that the issue would be solved. However, no action has been taken yet, even after a week. GCC could utilise the jet patching machine, but we wonder why they are not using it. Fixing the potholes with cold mix will not help because it does not withstand the rain,” said C Raghukumar, a resident in the area.

He further explained, “This road poses a huge risk of skidding, resulting in accidents. Even the medians on the road are not maintained properly. Numerous complaints were raised earlier regarding the condition of the road. The corporation failed to take effective measures,” Raghukumar added.

Another resident echoed the same views and stressed that the Corporation should step in immediately and repair the damaged road. The civic body is responsible for ensuring the safety of the road users, added the resident.

When contacted, an official concerned with the city corporation said that currently, the road repair works are under way.