Chennai Citizen Connect: Fix leaking roof, dug-up platform at Perungudi bus stop, urge public

CHENNAI: With transit enthusiasts and social workers consistently pressing authorities concerned to enhance the public transport infrastructure and ensure smooth and effective operations, however, in reality, the facilities fail to meet the demands of the people.

The Perungudi bus shelter, located near the World Trade Centre, has been in poor condition with no seating and a leaking roof for a long time. Although the department had installed the seating recently, the seating arrangement is not up to standard, allege residents.

Karthikeyan, who works in a private firm in Taramani, said, “I travel through the route almost every day and have been noticing the condition of the bus stop. The infrastructure is deteriorating, and the bus stop is left unattended by the government departments. Though the seating was recently installed, the roof is still in shoddy condition.”

In addition, the stretch where two bus shelters are located adjacent to one another has no proper roads laid out for public use.

“Due to some government projects, the platform was dug up and covered subsequently after the work. But, the surface area has not been levelled to date for people to walk or access the seating at the bus stop,” noted a Perungudi resident.

Meanwhile, it is to be noted that the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) had planned to renovate bus shelters across the city. Though the local body carried out work at many bus stops, it seems to have ignored some regions.

“We request the department concerned to redevelop the bus shelter, level the road, install a proper roof, and add other facilities at the earliest,” noted Karthikeyan.

Department officials did not respond when contacted.