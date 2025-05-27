Chennai Citizen Connect: Exposed cables pose threat to Kodungaiyur residents

CHENNAI: The instances of official negligence and poor coordination between government departments concerning civic issues have been repeatedly reported across the city.

In most cases, the work undertaken by certain departments is stopped midway and the other departments are blamed for inconsistencies and delays. Eventually, it’s people who face dire consequences of the deficiency in service.

The residents of Union Carbide Colony in Kodungaiyur West have expressed concern over the loose cable wires left carelessly hanging by the roadside following the stormwater drain works.

“The cables dangling from the electric junction box have been left carelessly for the past five months. Being a residential area, many children and elderly people pass by the exposed junction box. The officials have completely ignored the EB box after the stormwater drain works. They did not take enough measures to fix the exposed electrical wires,” said Narendra Kumar, a resident in the area.

“The area is flood-prone and stagnation occurs during monsoon rains. These exposed power wires and junction boxes pose a threat of electrocution during the rainy season,” Narendra Kumar added.

The residents urged that the officials should ensure that the wires are fixed properly to prevent untoward incidents.

When contacted, Ward 34 councillor, K Sharmila Gandhi, of Greater Chennai Corporation said, “The issue has already been brought to my notice and instructions have been given to the corporation assistant engineer to take necessary measures.”