Chennai Citizen Connect: Exposed cables, low-lying EB pillar boxes pose threat to Manappakam residents

CHENNAI: The Marvel Riverview County Owners Welfare Association in Manapakkam has raised various concerns related to damaged EB distribution pillars or power boxes of the EB in the area and requested the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB) to take effective measures for a permanent solution.

The association also demanded that the height of pillar boxes be raised as they are currently fixed at road level. Raising the height will help prevent waterlogging during rainy seasons and avoid untoward accidents.

“During rains, the 2nd Cross Street Main Road gets waterlogged, and the distribution pillar box gets submerged. Old and damaged power boxes in all seven streets are on the verge of collapsing and remain a significant hazard. The post in Sixth Cross Street is damaged and needs replacement and could fall anytime,” said Venugopalan M, the association’s president.

“Inside some boxes, fuse carriers are worn out, which should be replaced immediately. Some boxes have not been painted for years and have become rusty. The EB power cables from the transformer near the park area to the metro water storage facility are in poor condition, posing risks of electrocution. In the Third Cross Street of the colony, an outgrown tree root has caused damages to the EB distribution box. The root should be removed considering the safety,” Venugopalan added.

Despite several complaints raised with the officials of TNEB, no action has been taken to date, lamented residents.

When contacted, an official attached to the TNEB said, “The complaints are brought to our notice, and the repair works will be started soon.”