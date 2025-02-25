Chennai Citizen Connect: Ekkatuthangal residents call for re-laying damaged road stretch

CHENNAI: Residents and commuters of Pillaiyar Koil Street at Ekkatuthangal have urged the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) to re-lay the damaged stretch in the locality.

Even though multiple complaints have been raised to the authorities concerned, the issue has not been addressed by the local body. The re-laying of the road is necessary to prevent untoward mishaps from happening.

"The civic body re-laid concrete stretches at both ends of the road, but they failed to repair the damaged road. There are stones scattered on the street posing a risk for the motorists. The loose surface has caused the skidding and falling of two-wheel users. During evenings, children are often seen playing outdoors and they easily get injured when they trip and fall," said R Yuvashree, a resident of Pillaiyar Koil Third Street at Ekkatuthangal.

In addition, sewage stagnation is one of the common issues in the street, and it is usually seen overflowing at this particular stretch.

During rainy days, the situation worsens where water logging occurs and takes over a week to drain on its own. Though a complaint has been raised to resolve the issue, the officials have failed to inspect and act.

"Due to the pathetic road conditions, rainwater stagnation and overflowing sewage water, residents are forced to wade through filthy water. Sometimes they also walk on footpaths, which again poses a risk of electrocution as electric cables are found hanging dangerously. Whenever complaints have been given, only temporary measures have been taken to carry out patchwork but this does not sustain even for a week. The civic body should re-lay the damaged road at the earliest," rued L Karthik, a commuter.

When contacted, senior officials of the Alandur zone stated that the road would be re-laid at the earliest and the process has begun.