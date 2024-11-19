Chennai Citizen Connect: Ekkattuthangal residents rue 'perennially' damaged road

CHENNAI: The residents and commuters of Sardar Colony Main Road at Ekkattuthangal urged the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) to re-lay the faulty road that has become a perennial issue in the locality.

The residents lamented that no matter how many times the road has been laid, the quality of the road is bad to the extent that it does not sustain even for a month and the condition remains the same.

“When the recent rain hit the city during the monsoon season, the water logging damaged the road to a greater extent. In addition, the newly re-laid road does not sustain even for a short period because the heavy vehicles ply regularly on the road.

Despite the road condition continuing to be in a pathetic state for a long time, the local body is not bothered to re-lay until any mishap occurs,” said R Vinoth Kumar, a resident of Pillaiyar Koil Street, Ekkattuthangal.

Though multiple complaints were raised with the department concerned, no field inspection was conducted or steps were taken to resolve the issue yet.

As the roadside that was dug up for underground maintenance work recently is not closed properly, the shops nearby use a board to enter the shop.

“The commuters face hardship, particularly during the rainy days, as the pit is filled with rain water and the interior street is flooded. Many minor accidents have occurred due to this. The corporation authorities should inspect and take action immediately before the next monsoon spell hits the city in the coming days,” said S Yuvaraj, another commuter in the locality.

The official from the Greater Chennai Corporation did not respond to the calls by DT Next.