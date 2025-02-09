Chennai Citizen Connect: Drainage overflow irks daily commuters of Hunters Road in Chennai

CHENNAI: Drainage overflowing the manhole covers is highly prevalent on many roads in the city.

The regular commuters using Hunters Road near Choolai are forced to tolerate the stench emitting from the overflowing drainage on the road.

The struggle is a bit more for the pedestrians, who are forced to bear the foul smell and also wade through the overflowing sewage.

"The drainage issue has been perennial here and for the past year, it has been continuous. When a complaint is raised, it is repaired temporarily and the problem recurs again. Can’t understand why a permanent solution can be found for the issue, " said a businessman in the area.

"The stench from the overflowing sewage is so heavy and poses great difficulty for both pedestrians and motorists. The pedestrians are forced to walk through the dirty water, " said Gayathri G, a daily commuter.

"This should be rectified soon as the sewage water is spread all over the road," Gayathri added.

Officials concerned must find a way to repair the faulty drainage lines, not only here but all over the city. However, it has been seen that this issue is always ignored by the officials of the department concerned.

They also seem not to bother about the issue and the health hazards it causes.

During the rainy season, the situation is always worse. Rainwater mixing with overflowing sewage is a common sight and the mess it causes is unbearable.

When contacted, Councillor Rajeshwari Sridhar of Ward 58, said that the issue would be addressed soon.