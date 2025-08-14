Chennai Citizen Connect | Drain repair done, road repair pending: Tiruvottiyur High Road users in constant threat

CHENNAI: Commuters using the Tiruvottiyur High Road (TH Road) are both wary and weary of using the dented stretch, thanks to the passive attitude of the Metro Water Board officials, allege the locals.

For over two weeks, the crater on the TH Road had been left unattended by both the Chennai Corporation and Metro Water Board; this has led to many unaware motorists getting into accidents due to the pothole, a resident said.

The Kaveri Street junction on the TH Road is a crucial portion of the stretch as it sees high vehicular traffic of school and officegoers, thus the chances of a mishap are also high, he added.

A resident who had registered a complaint about the crater told DT Next that the civic body officials were not ready to restore the road. "All my efforts went in vain," he lamented.

According to the residents, the Metro Water Board dug the road two weeks ago to attend to a drainage leak complaint, and after the repair works were done, they had left the dug-up road as is.

As the city now receives rain often and the onset of the Northeast monsoon is fast approaching, the situation worsens day by day, putting thousands of residents and motorists at risk, as there are no warnings or signage near the pothole, another local rued.

When DT Next contacted a Metro Water Board official, he denied the residents' allegations and said the portion of the road was relaid after the repair work. As several heavy vehicles also use the road, it would've caused the carter, and it will be rectified soon, he assured.