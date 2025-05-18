Chennai Citizen Connect: Delayed development works throw Raju Nagar residents' lives out of gear

CHENNAI: As citywide operations to construct stormwater drains (SWD) and lay down drinking water and sewage lines are under way, residents have taken the issue to authorities multiple times to speed up the process. Among the many groups appealing for the same cause are the people of Raju Nagar in Thoraipakkam. To pull their lives back to routine, Raju Nagar locals have urged the Chennai Corporation and Metro Water Board (CMWSSB) officials to accelerate the delayed construction.

SS Raja, a resident of Raju Nagar 5th Street, shared his woes, "A few months back, the roads were dug up for the installation of a drinking water connection, then relaid by the officials. Two months later, the road was dug up again for fitting the sewage lines and has not been re-laid yet." It is notable that the developmental works have been carried out for the last six months by the Metro Water Board.

"After completing the works, the officials of the Metro Water have not resurfaced the road. With the regular movement of vehicles, the road is full of accumulated mud, posing a danger to two-wheeler riders. During rainy times, the road is slippery and slushy," he added.

Another resident, M Sachin, stated, "The incomplete road has damaged the front end of the vehicle, such as the bumper, suspension, and undercarriage. They have been worn out!”

DT Next made several efforts to reach officials at the Metro Water Board, and the GCC and received no response. Efforts to reach the Chennai Corporation ward councillor (Ward 195) also went in vain.